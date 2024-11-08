Thomas Rhett celebrates wife Lauren Akins' birthday: 'Love you babe!'

Thomas Rhett is celebrating the 34th birthday of his wife, Lauren Akins.



The "Beautiful as You" singer jumped on Instagram Friday morning to dedicate a birthday carousel to Lauren, complete with two couple shots and a photo of Lauren standing on a swing while a giraffe licks her hand.



"Y'all already know how much I'm in love with this amazing human, so I'll save the sappy stuff for her birthday card," Thomas captioned his post. "Help me wish @laur_akins a happy birthday! Love you babe!"



Thomas and Lauren got married in October 2012 and have four daughters together.

"Beautiful as You" is the lead single from Thomas' About A Woman and is currently approaching the top five of the country charts.



Thomas is set to perform on the 2024 CMA Awards with pop singer Teddy Swims, where they'll collab on their songs "Somethin' Bout a Woman" and "Lose Girl."



The 2024 CMAs, hosted by Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson, will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.

