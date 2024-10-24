Thomas Rhett's aiming to take Dos Primos Tequila to more states near you

By Jeremy Chua + Stephen Hubbard

In 2019, Thomas Rhett and his cousin Jeff Worn co-founded Dos Primos Tequila Company. "Dos Primos," of course, aptly translates to "two cousins" in Spanish. Since then, their tequila has hit various states across the U.S., and Thomas has been enjoying every moment of it.

"You have a Blanco, a Reposado and an Añejo. It's good, though. I mean, everyone [who] tastes it loves it and every, [almost] every store in Nashville is carrying it," Thomas tells ABC Audio.

"I think we're in like 38 states [and] trying to work on, you know, getting [in] all 50, obviously. But it's a fun yet challenging business," he notes. "I think those are always the funnest to be in — the ones that challenge you."

For more information on Dos Primos Tequila and to grab a bottle near you, visit dosprimostequila.com.

On the music front, Thomas is now in the top 10 with "Beautiful as You," the lead single off his latest album, About A Woman.

