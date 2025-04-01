Thomas Rhett's bucket list breakthrough at the ballpark

With spring underway, there are plenty of us singing "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" — perhaps none more than Thomas Rhett, who'll make his dream come true when he plays Boston's Fenway Park. It's something he's wanted to do for some time.

"I kinda feel like at some point in your career, you just have to sort of just go for it," TR says. "I’ve been thinking about doing a baseball stadium since 2019. And I think we even had three or four on hold for 2020. And then, you know how that went."

Subsequent years didn't prove to be much better, but TR and his team never completely gave up.

"We just kinda kept going, 'Well, maybe 2021 is not the year,'" he recalls. "'Well, maybe 2022 is not the year. Maybe '23 is not the year.' And then finally, I think we just sat down and we were just like, 'If we’re ever gonna try it, we should try it now.'"

Teddy Swims, Tucker Wetmore and The Castellows will join Thomas at Fenway Park on July 19.

"I’ve definitely got a couple more bucket list things on my career sheet," TR says, "but that is definitely at the tip top of bucket list items for me to accomplish before I am old and gone one day."

