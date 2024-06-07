Thomas Rhett's "Gone Country" with new track

Thomas Rhett has dropped a new song, "Gone Country."



The track, which Thomas co-wrote, chronicles the love story between a city girl and a country boy. It also name-drops "That Ain't My Truck," a hit that Thomas' dad, Rhett Akins, scored in 1995.



"'Cause once she gone country, she never goin' back/ She feelin' right at home with her boots up on my dash/ When she go back to the city, that's just to pack/ She headed for a spot a little further off the map, yeah/ Once she gone country, she never goin' back," Thomas sings in the upbeat chorus.



"Gone Country" is the second preview of Thomas' forthcoming album, About A Woman, and follows its lead single, "Beautiful as You."



Of About A Woman, Thomas says, "From top to bottom, I wanted to exude joy and fun with this project – and really just make people move. I went into making this record with a fearless attitude, put my blinders on and my head down to try and make really fun music."



About A Woman arrives Aug. 23 and is available for preorder and presave now.

