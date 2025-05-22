Thomas Rhett's looking forward to summer on the road and summer on the beach

Disney/Larry McCormack
By Stephen Hubbard

With the unofficial start of summer, Memorial Day, on the way, lots of us are looking forward to warmer weather and the fun it brings.

And you can definitely count Thomas Rhett among that number.

"I love summer for so many different reasons. That’s the time where we get to tour, we get to play outside, we get to play festivals. And when we do have a little bit of vacation, we get to go down to the beach with my family."

"We just love the beach," he continues. "We love getting in the water. We love riding boogie boards, skim boarding, paddle boarding, looking for crabs at night, building fires on the beach. There is nothing better than a summer on the beach with your kids."

Thomas Rhett's Better in Boots Tour kicks off June 5 in Rogers, Arkansas.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!