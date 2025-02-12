Tigirlily Gold dropping new single on Valentine's Day

Disney/Scott Kirkland
By Jeremy Chua

Tigirlily Gold is celebrating Valentine's Day with new music.

The duo will drop their new single, "Forever From Here," on Friday.

"Start your combines… A new season begins 2.14!" they announced on Instagram alongside a nature-filled visualizer.

Tigirlily Gold also shared a snippet of their forthcoming upbeat romantic tune.

"I can see a house with the shutters blue/ A couple little kids that look like you/ Kiss me right now don't need no reason/ Baby this love's in harvest season/ What do you say let's give it a go/ Build a little life with room to grow/ With a sky this clear/ I can see forever from here," sisters Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh sing in the chorus.

"Forever From Here" is the follow-up single to "I Tried a Ring On" and "Shoot Tequila," which you can find on Tigirlily Gold's debut album, Blonde.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!