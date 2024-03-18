Tigirlily Gold on the success of their "Shoot Tequila" video

Rising duo Tigirlily Gold recently earned their career-first nominations at the 2024 CMT Music Awards in the Duo/Group Video of the Year and Breakthrough Female Video of the Year categories for "Shoot Tequila."



The success their debut single is something sisters Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh don't take for granted, especially after years of hard work.



"You know, it just makes the success all that much sweeter," Krista tells ABC Audio. "We've been a band for over 11 years. We moved to Nashville with a dream. We played on Lower Broadway, playing cover gigs for three years, just trying to get discovered down there and pay our bills and pay our dues."



"It's a hard industry to be in," she continues, adding how grateful she is for how "country radio [has opened] their arms to us." "We are so thankful for it and we worked really hard to get to this point and we're happy 'Shoot Tequila' was a song that did it for us."



While not shying away from their countless tequila shots since, Kendra adds that "Shoot Tequila" has also been a great show-closer for the sisters.



"It's fun because we always put it as our last song, and so fans know, [and] before we start playing that song, they'll bring the shots up to the stage," Kendra shares. "It's a fun way for us to cheers with our fans and share a little toast and a celebration."



The 2024 CMT Music Awards air live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on April 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Voting for the fan-based award show is open now at CMT.com.

