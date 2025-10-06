Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's philosophy for raising strong women

Twenty-nine years ago on Oct. 6, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill tied the knot in his aunt's backyard in Rayville, Louisiana.

It wasn't long before they welcomed the first of three daughters, 28-year-old Gracie McGraw, followed by 27-year-old Maggie McGraw and 23-year-old Audrey McGraw.

"Anybody that’s a parent knows that if you get 30% of it right, you’re doing well," Tim says. "You make way more mistakes than you do right."

As a girl dad, Tim had one main goal.

"Faith and I have always wanted them to realize they have control of their life," he explains. "They have agency over themselves. They have the right to do what they want to do with their lives and can chase anything that they want and dream as big as they want to dream, and don’t let anybody hold you back."

Tim jokes that philosophy does have a bit of a downside.

"Now that can come back and bite you down the road a little bit," he chuckles. "We’ve raised three really strong, intelligent young women and we’re really proud of that."

Tickets for Tim's December residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas are on sale now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.