Tim McGraw got the missus to sign off on 'Paper Umbrellas' with Parker McCollum

Parker McCollum joins Tim McGraw on his new single, "Paper Umbrellas," but there's one more voice that's even more crucial to the superstar — that of his wife and fellow legend, Faith Hill.

"She loved it, so I got her stamp of approval," Tim says. "That’s probably more important than anything else in my life, is to get her stamp of approval on something, because if there’s anybody’s ears I trust, it’s hers."

Even though they're partners both in life and music, Tim reveals they don't always see eye to eye. But he says that's OK, too.

"We don’t always agree, either, so that’s always a good thing, too, 'cause she’ll check me on stuff that I think’s great, and she’ll go, ‘Eh, that’s pretty average,'" he laughs.

Next up for Tim, he plays the PBR Last Cowboy Standing show July 21 at Canvas Stadium at Colorado State University.

