There's a new live track from Tim McGraw, recorded in May at the first-ever Music City Rodeo.

Tim co-wrote "King Rodeo" and performed it for the first time at the Bridgestone Arena event.

“We’ve been working on a new record and we thought that this song was appropriate for the night," he explains at the beginning of the recording.

You can check out the live "King Rodeo" video on YouTube.

