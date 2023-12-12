Tim McGraw's got the perfect gift for 'Yellowstone' fans

Wondering what to give a Yellowstone fan this Christmas? Well, look no further than 1883 Reserve.



The official wine brand and club of Paramount's Yellowstone series features The Bear (2018 Napa Valley Red Wine) The Wolf (2019 Napa Valley Chardonnay), The Crow (2021 Russian River Valley Pinot Noir) and the newly launched The Bison (2020 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon).



Tim McGraw, who teamed with Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, producer David Glasser and Fairwinds Estate Winery to launch 1883 Reserve, recently introduced his band members to the wine series.



"My cousin, Adam, on the McGraw side of the family is sort of the owner of a winery in Napa Valley. And they have these wine clubs like a fan club, but with wine. And so we decided to get together and create a Yellowstone 1883 wine," Tim told his band in an Instagram Reel, before unboxing the wine bottles from a crate and gifting them to the guys.



You can watch the full clip on Tim's Instagram.



To shop 1883 Reserve's holiday packages and more, head to 1883napa.com.

