Tim McGraw's got something up his sleeves

ABC/Connie Chornuk

By Jeremy Chua

Hang tight, Tim McGraw fans: Something new's arriving on Friday, July 28.

Tim recently posted a cryptic Instagram video of him putting his gold chain and cowboy hat on before striking several poses that fuel the mystery. The only hint he provided in the caption is simply, "Friday."

While you wait for the big reveal, be sure to preorder and presave Tim's upcoming 17th album, Standing Room Only.

The title track is currently #13 and ascending the country charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-9595
    K95.5 Contests & Events
    Download The Free K95.5 App

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!