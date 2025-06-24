'Time's Ticking,' but it's not too late for Justin Moore's 'This Is My Dirt' surprise

Big Machine
By Stephen Hubbard

Justin Moore just scored a pretty sweet bonus from the boss.

Last October Justin scored his 13th #1 with "This Is My Dirt," but he'd have to wait until CMA Fest in early June for a special thank-you from his label. Big Machine founder Scott Borchetta surprised him with a totally redone, customized 1972 Chevy C10 truck painted red in honor of Justin's beloved Arkansas Razorbacks.

"Can't thank Scott enough for an awesome gift. No words!" he shared on his socials, along with a video of the moment of the reveal.

The truck was originally green and white and belonged to an engineer who worked on his current album, also called This Is My Dirt. Justin loved it, and since the recording sessions, Scott's had it restored.

Justin's on tour this summer as "Time's Ticking" makes its way up the chart.

