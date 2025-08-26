TR is ready for ‘five under 10’ as he and Lauren Akins are expecting

Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, are writing the remix of his 2018 hit "Life Changes" — quite literally.

The two used the chart-topping single to announce they’re expecting their fifth child in a new Instagram video.

"Well, I was wrapping my head around being a dad," TR sings as he plays guitar beside Lauren, who's holding pictures of her sonogram. "Big wrench got thrown in the plans that we thought we had."

"Now Lauren's showing, got one on the way," he paused, altering the original lyric to match his life. "That's five under 10. Hey what can I say? Yeah life changes. You wake up ain't nothing the same. Yeah life changes."

While the two didn't reveal the due date or gender of their baby, one thing's for certain: "We’ve got some really excited big sisters in our house," TR added. "God is so good."

Willa Gray Akins is 9, followed by 8-year-old Ada James Akins, 5-year-old Lennon Love Akins and 3-year-old Lillie Carolina Akins.

It’s a good time careerwise for Thomas, as well. This week “After All the Bars Are Closed” tops both the Mediabase and Billboard Country Airplay charts.

