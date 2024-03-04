Travis Denning says "Going Places" offers a good overview of debut album

Travis Denning's upcoming debut album, Roads That Go Nowhere, is set to offer a collective chronicle of his roots, life journey and where he's headed. But if there's one track that encapsulates it all, the singer says it's "Going Places."



"I think ['Going Places'] is the most indicative piece of it. You know, I've tried to be as deliberate [with] all the songs I've recorded for it. This one feels like a better cornerstone than the other two songs ['Things I'm Going Through' and 'Strawberry Wine and a Cheap Six Pack']," Travis tells ABC Audio.



"I try to challenge myself sonically on this one and melodically and just do something different," he says of the track, which he co-wrote with Paul DiGiovanni, Jeremy Stover and Matt Mulhare.



Travis loves and believes in "Going Places" so much that he's got a hunch it'll take his career to new heights.



"I don't like to be the hype guy, but I mean, I feel very excited about this one. It just feels like it could be something," shares Travis. "I don't know, it feels good. And, you know, [we're] trying to go places, so we're doing it all."

Roads That Go Nowhere drops May 24 and is available for preorder now.



Here's the Roads That Go Nowhere track list:



"Why I'm Drinking"

"I Know How It Sounds"

"Better At Leaving"

"Strawberry Wine and a Cheap Six Pack"

"Going Places"

"Someone That Isn't Me"

"Southern Rock" (featuring HARDY)

"Love You Past That"

"Things I'm Going Through"

"Add Her To The List"

"Roads That Go Nowhere"

"The Sound of a Beer Getting Cracked" (featuring Josh Ross)

"Can't Find One"

"Here and Her"

"Ocmulgee River"

