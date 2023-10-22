1 dead, 3 others injured including 1 critically in shooting Arkansas, police say

1 dead, 3 injured: One man is dead and multiple other people are injured after a shooting in a parking lot in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, early Sunday, according to police. (D-Keine/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — One man is dead and multiple other people are injured after a shooting in a parking lot in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, early Sunday, according to police.

The Pine Bluff Police Department said that just before 1 a.m., officers were called to the Alukab Super Stop convenience store about a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a large crowd in a parking lot with multiple people shooting.

Two of the shooters got into a car and took off. According to The Associated Press, this led to a chase that involved several law enforcement agencies.

Police said the car, a white Pontiac, was eventually stopped and the two men inside were arrested.

A total of four people were shot in the parking lot of the convenience store, police said, according to KATV. One man died from his injuries. Another man is in critical condition and two other men have non-life-threatening injuries.

Information about what led up to the shooting has not been released.

The names of the suspects and victims have not been released, according to the AP.