1 person dead after falling from stadium stands during Ohio State University commencement

Stadium death: File photo. A person died after falling from the stands of Ohio Stadium during spring commencement ceremonies for Ohio State University. (Stephen Zenner/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person died on Sunday after falling from the stands of Ohio Stadium during spring commencement ceremonies at Ohio State University, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the university confirmed that the person fell from the stands near the Bell Tower during graduation, WCMH-TV reported.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the person was pronounced dead at 12:25 p.m. EDT by medical personnel, WBNS-TV reported. The commencement ceremony began at noon and was not interrupted, the television station reported.

It ended at about 3 p.m. EDT, according to WCMH.

“An individual fell from the stands. They are deceased,” university spokesperson Ben Johnson said in a statement. “We have no additional details to share at this time. Police and emergency responders are on scene. For anyone affected by today’s incident, we will make counseling and other support resources available.”

