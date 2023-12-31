17-year-old killed in hunting accident in Mississippi A 17-year-old boy was killed Friday in a hunting accident in Carroll County, Mississippi. (kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. — A 17-year-old boy was killed Friday in a hunting accident in Carroll County, Mississippi.

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Friday along with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) were called out to County Road 163 in the Blackhawk area, according to WJTV.

The Carroll County coroner declared Hayden Bonta, 17, dead at the scene, according to the news outlet.

Investigators say they are looking into the shooting but they said it appears to be accidental, WLBT reported.

“Our prayers are certainly with the Bonta family and their friends during this tragic time,” said Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker per WJTV. “The death of a teenager is never easy; I ask all of our citizens to hold this family up in prayer in the coming days.”

Bonta is the second person in Mississippi on Friday to be killed in a hunting accident, according to WLBT.

No additional information about the incident has been released.