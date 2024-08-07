2 arrested in plot to attack Taylor Swift’s Austria concerts

Taylor Swift Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Johan Cruijff Arena on July 05, 2024 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management) (Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana)

Two people were arrested in an alleged plot to attack during Taylor Swift’s concerts in Austria this week.

The suspect’s names were not released. But officials said that a 19-year-old Austrian citizen was arrested Wednesday morning. A second person was arrested Wednesday afternoon, The Associated Press reported.

Franz Ruf, Austria’s Ministry of the Interior’s director-general for public safety, said the pair were radicalized online and that the 19-year-old pledged allegiance to the leader of the Islamic State last month.

Ruf said officials knew of “preparatory actions” for a possible attack on the concerts. He said that chemical substances had been found and are being analyzed, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Swift’s concerts in Vienna were the focus of the pair’s plan. She is expected to perform on Thursday, Friday and Saturday with 65,000 people in attendance at each sold-out event.

The performances are part of the Era’s Tour which she kicked off in Arizona last year. It is scheduled to end in Canada on Dec. 8.

Officials said the 19-year-old had “North Macedonian roots” and lived with his family in Ternitz, The Los Angeles Times reported.

He was in custody “under strong suspicion of terrorism.”

Security has been increased at Ernst Happel Stadium for the concerts, the AP reported.

