2 dead, 58 sick from New York City Legionnaires’ outbreak

FILE PHOTO: At least two people have died and more than four dozen people have been sickened due to an outbreak of Legionnaires’ Disease.

NEW YORK — Two people have died and at least 58 have been sickened from an outbreak of Legionnaires’ Disease in New York City.

The cluster of cases was discovered in Harlem last week, officials said Monday,

At the time of discovery, the number of cases was 22 sick and one dead, before it increased over the weekend.

“People living or working in the area with flu-like symptoms, such as cough, fever, chills, muscle aches, or difficulty breathing should contact a health care provider immediately,” officials with the city health department said, according to ABC News. “It is especially important for people at higher risk -- including those ages 50 and older, cigarette smokers, and people with chronic lung disease or compromised immune systems -- to get care if they have symptoms.”

Eleven cooling towers tested positive for Legionella pneumophila, the bacteria that cause the disease and remediation has been completed.

The investigation continues, WNBC reported.

In addition to cooling towers, the bacteria can grow in hot tubs, decorative fountains, water features and large plumbing systems. People can get the disease when they breathe in water vapor containing the bacteria, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Legionnaires’ Disease is a type of severe pneumonia, the CDC said.

Symptoms include:

Cough

Fever

Headaches

Muscle aches

Shortness of breath

It is not transmitted from person to person and is treated with antibiotics, typically in a hospital, the CDC said.

©2024 Cox Media Group