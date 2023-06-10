2 killed when small plane crashes into Arizona mountains

Plane crash: File photo. Two people were killed when a small plane crashed in an Arizona mountain range. (Toni M/iStock)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — Two people were killed Saturday after a plane crashed in a mountain range east of Phoenix, authorities said.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the single-engine Compagnie Daher TB 30 Epsilon plane crashed near Apache Junction in the Superstition Mountains in Arizona at about 8 a.m. MST, KSAZ-TV reported.

The NTSB confirmed the two fatalities in a statement, according to KNXV-TV, adding that the plane “impacted terrain under unknown circumstances.”

Officials said the plane took off from Falcon Field Airport in Mesa as part of a three-airplane flight, according to KTVK.

Deputies said several witnesses reported the crash, the television station reported. Officials said a preliminary report is expected in about two to three weeks.

“When the investigator arrives on site, they will document the accident site, airplane, and collect any flight track or radar data that may be available,” NTSB spokesperson Sarah Taylor Sulick told KSAZ.

