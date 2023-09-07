2 men plead guilty to vandalizing substations on Christmas Day in Washington state Two men have pleaded guilty to their roles in vandalizing power substation in Washington state last Christmas. (JasonDoiy/Getty Images)

TACOMA, Wash. — Two men have pleaded guilty to their roles in vandalizing power substation in Washington state last Christmas.

Jeremy Crahan, 40, admitted that he and Matthew Greenwood, 32, worked together to cut electrical power so they could steal from ATM machines, Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman said in a news release.

According to a plea agreement obtained by The Associated Press, Crahan and Greenwood damaged four power substations on Dec. 25, 2022.

The four substations that were damaged included Tacoma Power’s Graham and Elk Plain substations as well as Puget Sound Energy’s Kapowsin and Hemlock substations, according to the AP.

The men reportedly forced their way into the fenced areas in the substations and damaged equipment that led to a power outage, the AP reported.

Crahan admitted that he helped to come up with the plan and was mainly the lookout that day, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

After the men vandalized the substations, they tried to find other ways to cause power outages which included falling trees. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that plan was to cut power so they could break into businesses and steal from ATMs but they were arrested before that plan was put into action.

Greenwood pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to destroy energy facilities, according to the AP. He went to a substance abuse treatment program following his arrest.

The men are expected to be sentenced on Dec. 8, 2023, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Both men are facing up to 20 years in prison, according to the AP.