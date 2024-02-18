2 officers, first responder shot, killed during domestic incident in Minnesota

2 officers, medic killed: Two police officers and a medic were killed early Sunday after they responded to a domestic incident call in Burnsville, Minnesota, officials said. (kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Two police officers and a first responder were killed early Sunday after they responded to a domestic incident call in Burnsville, Minnesota, officials said.

>> Read more trending news

The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association confirmed the deaths, according to The Associated Press.

“We are heartbroken. Our law enforcement community is heartbroken. We’re just devastated at the horrific loss. These heroes leave behind loved ones and a community who will forever remember their bravery and dedication to keeping Minnesotans safe,” the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association said in a statement on Facebook.

“Horrific news from Burnsville. While responding to a call of a family in danger, two police officers and one firefighter lost their lives, and other officers were injured,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “We must never take for granted the bravery and sacrifices our police officers and first responders make every day. My heart is with their families today and the entire State of Minnesota stands with Burnsville.”

Horrific news from Burnsville. While responding to a call of a family in danger, two police officers and one firefighter lost their lives, and other officers were injured. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) February 18, 2024

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the officers and first responder who responded to a domestic call this morning. These officers were struck down while answering the call of duty to serve and protect. We mourn alongside the Burnsville community and the families of those killed,” The Law Enforcement Labor Services executive director, Jim Mortenson, said in a statement obtained by the AP.

“Please keep Burnsville Police Dept in your prayers this morning,” Minneapolis police Chief Brian O’Hara said on X.

“Learned from police this morning that three officers have been shot in Burnsville. They were doing their jobs. They were protecting our community. John and I are praying for them and their families and the Burnsville P.D. this morning,” Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar said on X, per The New York Times.

It is not clear if anyone has been arrested.

The names of the two officers and the first responder have not yet been released.

© 2024 Cox Media Group