3 charged, including former Brinks employee, for $2M armored truck heist

A former employee of Brinks is among those charged with robbing an armored truck in Philadelphia.

The heist was valued at $2 million.

The driver of the truck was walking behind a Home Depot in the Port Richmond area on June 21 when two men, armed with AR-style rifles, forced him to the ground, disarmed him and took the keys to the truck, WTXF reported.

Police said they thought that one of the armed men stayed with the driver, as the other and another man took approximately $2 million from the truck, WPVI reported.

Two of the men then got away in a Hyundai Sonata with Virginia tags that was nearby, WTXF reported. They were followed by a man in a second vehicle, a Ford Fusion.

Police said that the Hyundai was rented by Brian Wallace, who they said returned it shortly after the robbery and got into the car of Daishaun “Daisha” Hughes-Murchison.

Cell phone records had Wallace’s and Jackson’s phones near the site of the car rental location, while Wallace’s and Hughes-Murchison’s phones were near Home Depot at the time of the robbery, police said, according to WPVI.

Law enforcement officials have charged Wallace and Hughes-Murchison, along with a third man, Trayvine Jackson, who was a Brinks employee until he was suspended, then fired after an internal investigation, WTXF reported.

They are facing charges of robbery, interference with interstate commerce and use of a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime, the Department of Justice said in a news release.

News of the men’s arrest came as police investigated a separate armed robbery in Cheltenham, Pennsylvania, where two armed men took at least $700,000 from an armored truck.

In this case, one of the people was armed with an AR-style rifle, while the other can be seen in surveillance video armed with a handgun. They also forced the truck’s driver to let go of her firearm and drop the bag of cash. One of the two masked and armed people can be seen running away with the bag the driver had been holding, according to KYW.

In all, there have been at least five armored truck robberies in the Philadelphia area since June, KYW reported.

