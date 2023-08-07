3 dead, dozens injured in charter bus crash

Deadly bus crash FILE PHOTO: Pennsylvania State Police were called to the scene of a deadly charter bus crash on Sunday. (P_Wei/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Three people were killed when a charter bus flipped on its side on a Pennsylvania interstate.

The crash happened Sunday just before 11:50 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 in Dauphin County, WHP reported.

The Associated Press reported that the bus hit an embankment before hitting the rear end of a car and then flipping on its side. WHTM and the AP reported it was raining at the time of the crash.

At least three people were declared dead at the scene and more than 40 people were hurt. All people on board the bus were taken to a local hospital with various injuries ranging from minor to critical, WHTM reported. Pennsylvania State Police said there were between 45 and 50 people on the bus, according to Penn Live.

Trooper Megan Frazer said, “This is considered a mass casualty incident.”

The bus had originated in New York but police did not say where it was heading, WHTM reported.