3 decomposing bodies found near Colorado campsite

GUNNISON COUNTY, Colo. — Three bodies were found in a remote campsite area in Gunnison County, Colorado earlier in the week.

The Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office said that a hiker found a body near the Gold Creep Campground located north of Ohio City on Sunday and contacted them, according to KUSA.

On Monday, investigators searched the area and located two additional bodies, Gunnison County Undersheriff Josh Ashe said, according to KUSA.

“It appeared the individuals have been deceased for a substantial period of time,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement obtained by KCNC.

Two of the three bodies were found in a small tent that was zipped up and the other was found outside of the camp, Gunnison County Sheriff Adam Murdie said according to The Associated Press. The bodies were found in an area that hikers would not pass by normally.

Murdie said their belongings were also found at the scene, the AP reported.

Due to the advanced decomposition of the three bodies, investigators believe that the bodies were possibly there through the winter or last fall. Murdie said that the autopsies are expected to be difficult and could take at least three weeks. According to the AP, the cause of death won’t be known until the autopsies happen.

“Whether they froze to death in the winter or the combination of starved or froze, that’s what it sure seems like,” Murdie said, according to the AP.

The coroner is not expected to release the identities of the three people until their next of kin is notified.