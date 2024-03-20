3 great white sharks have ‘pinged’ off the coasts of Georgia, South Carolina A few great white sharks over the last few days have appeared off the coasts near Georgia and South Carolina. (Philip Thurston/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A few great white sharks over the last few days have appeared off the coasts near Georgia and South Carolina.

>> Read more trending news

OCEARCH said that the great white sharks “pinged” in the area, according to WSB-TV.

Two of the great white sharks pinged by the Georgia coast Tuesday evening. One of the sharks named “Bob” appeared by the coast near St. Mary’s Island. According to the news outlet, Bob weighs about 1,300 pounds.

Another shark named “Breton” appeared a few hours later a bit further from the coast. He reportedly weighs about 1,437 pounds and is over 13 feet long, WSB-TV reported.

“We are excited to see them both so close to where we will be launching Expedition Northbound II on April 1st, from our new dock in Mayport, FL and future home of our Global Headquarters with Jacksonville University,” OCEARCH said in a Facebook post.

Bob and Breton were both tagged by Nova Scotia at first as Anne Bonny was tagged near North Carolina, WSB-TV reported.

A third shark, a young great white shark named “Anne Bonny” appeared near the coast of Charleston, South Carolina, WSB-TV reported. She weighs approximately 425 pounds.

“Our early data suggests adult animals are reproductively active during the overwintering period in the Southeast. Perhaps Bob and Breton can point to some locations of interest for other adult animals as we embark on the next expedition,” said Dr.Harley Newton, OCEARCH Chief Scientist and Veterinarian.

© 2024 Cox Media Group