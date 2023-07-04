4 men killed, 2 children wounded in Philadelphia shooting; 2 suspects in custody

Philadelphia shooting: Four people are dead and four were wounded in a shooting in Philadelphia. (A. Carsten Rehderpicture alliance via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PHILADELPHIA — Four men were fatally shot and two children were wounded in a shooting in Philadelphia on Monday, police said.

Update 11:07 p.m. EDT July 3: During a news conference Monday night, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said there were six victims shot, with four people fatally wounded.

She said the deceased victims were males, ages 20, 22 and 59, and the fourth person was “in the 16 to 21 range.”

The other victims were boys, ages 2 and 13, Outlaw said.

Outlaw added that there are two people in custody, including the suspected shooter.

Original report: At least two juveniles were among the victims, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Their conditions were unclear.

Police said a suspect was in custody, according to the newspaper.

The shooting occurred in the Kingsessing neighborhood of Philadelphia, WPVI-TV reported. Police were called to the area at about 8:30 p.m. EDT, according to the television station.

Within minutes, police found four victims at several locations, and they were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, the Inquirer reported. Four more victims arrived at area hospitals by private vehicles, according to the newspaper.

Shortly after 10 p.m. EDT, police said that one of the juveniles was being transported from Penn Presbyterian Medical Center to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, the Inquirer reported. The condition of the other juvenile was unclear.

Police said a male wearing a ballistic vest was apprehended at about 8:40 p.m. EDT, the Inquirer reported. They added that a rifle, a handgun and additional magazines of ammunition were recovered in a nearby alley.

“Horrified by the reports of a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney tweeted. “My heart is with the loved ones and families of everyone involved, and I send my prayers to the victims.”

It was unclear what led to the shooting.

