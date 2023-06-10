4 shot during funeral procession in suburban Chicago

Shooting: Four people were wounded in what police called a targeted shooting during a funeral procession. (Zeferli/iStock)

OAK PARK, Ill. — Four people were shot on Saturday during a funeral procession in a western Chicago suburb, authorities said.

According to the Oak Park Police Department, the shooting occurred in suburban Oak Park, Illinois, early Saturday afternoon, WGN-TV reported.

“The incident is believed to be targeted amongst members of the procession without any impact to any bystanders,” police wrote in a Facebook post.

It was unclear what the motive was for the shooting, and it was unclear if anyone was in custody, according to WMAQ-TV.

The 900 block of Madison Street, where the shooting occurred, was closed while police conducted an investigation, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Police did not immediately provide further information, WLS-TV reported.