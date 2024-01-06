4-year-old boy gets Christmas gifts after stolen car, presents are recovered

Presents opened late: A young boy celebrated Christmas a few days late after the car with his presents was stolen on Christmas Eve in Pontiac, Michigan. It was later recovered with all the presents still inside. (Liubomyr Vorona/Getty Images)

PONTIAC, Mich. — A young boy celebrated Christmas a few days late after the car with his presents was stolen on Christmas Eve in Pontiac, Michigan. It was later recovered with all the presents still inside.

“Best Christmas ever,” Henry Richards told WXYZ after he opened his presents Thursday, which was about 10 days after Christmas, according to The Associated Press.

Henry’s father, Zac Richards, drove his car to his son’s mother’s house near Telegraph Road and West Huron Street, according to WXYZ. He went inside for a few minutes and then outside to grab some other items from the car, but the vehicle was stolen.

“It’s truly still hard to believe that it happened,” Zac Richards said, according to the news outlet.

The car was found on Christmas Day but police held on to it for their investigation. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office found that the presents were still inside the car and were able to deliver them, the AP reported.

“We’ll take the little wins like this every day,” Sheriff Mike Bouchard said. He said that Zac Richard’s vehicle, a Kia Sportage, is a “super hot target” for thieves, the AP reported.

As for Henry, he said he knew who stole the car: “The Grinch,” the AP said.

