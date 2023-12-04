49ers LB Dre Greenlaw ejected after altercation with Eagles’ head of security

Making a point: Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro points at 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) during the third quarter of Sunday's game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA — San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected during the third quarter of Sunday’s NFL game against Philadelphia after a sideline confrontation with the Eagles’ head of security.

Greenlaw, 27, a fifth-year veteran with the 49ers, tangled with Philadelphia’s Dom DiSandro on the sidelines while San Francisco was holding a 21-6 lead with 9:19 left in the third quarter against the defending NFC champions. The San Francisco linebacker tackled DeVonta Smith hard near the Eagles sideline and was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Smith jumped up and began arguing with Greenlaw but the two players were separated, according to the Delaware News Journal.

Tempers are flaring between the 49ers and Eagles in Philly. pic.twitter.com/rnylqh4pWY — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 3, 2023

DiSandro got between the two players and put his hand on Greenlaw’s left shoulder. Greenlaw responded by swiping his hand toward DiSandro and hitting his face, according to the newspaper.

During games, DiSanto is charged with protecting Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, who was standing near the play, WCAU-TV reported.

After Greenlaw was ejected, DiSandro was also escorted from the field, according to The Associated Press. He walked to the locker room as Eagles fans gave him an ovation.

The game, won 42-19 by San Francisco, was a rematch of last season’s NFC Championship Game, which was won by the Eagles.