5 people hospitalized after possible electrocution incident at Florida fountain

The incident happened at Harbourside Place in Jupiter.

Fountain incident: Fire rescue personnel found eight people injured, five of whom required hospitalization. (Palm Beach County Fire Rescue)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

JUPITER, Fla. — Five people were hospitalized on Sunday after a possible electrocution incident at a South Florida fountain, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

The incident, which was originally reported as possible drownings, occurred at 3:33 p.m. at the fountains at Harbourside Place in Jupiter, WPTV reported.

According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, first responders found eight people who needed to be evaluated for injuries, WPEC-TV reported. Responders then learned that five of those people -- including three children -- may have received electrical shocks while in the water, according to the television station.

Firefighters said it was unclear how the victims were shocked, WPBF-TV reported.

Three people declined medical treatment, two adults were hospitalized and three children were taken to trauma centers, according to the television station.

Their conditions are unknown.

“Evidently, somebody had gone into the water and started having some distress,” Palm Beach County Fire Rescue spokesperson Capt. Tom Reyes told reporters. “Some other people went into (the water) to try to remove them from the water. It appears as though there may have been an electrocution in the water itself.

“When we arrived on scene the Jupiter Police Department and civilians were treating patients when we got here so they got here very quick and the community and Jupiter police were also involved in that and that was a good thing.”

Latest trending news:
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-9595
    K95.5 Contests & Events
    Download The Free K95.5 App

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!