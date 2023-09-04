5 people shot, including teen, 3-year-old, during domestic dispute at Atlanta home

Atlanta shooting: Five people were wounded when an 18-year-old opened fire at an Atlanta home. (Atlanta Police Department)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ATLANTA — Five people, including a 3-year-old and a 15-year-old, were wounded Sunday during a domestic dispute at an Atlanta home, authorities said. The suspected gunman later killed himself, police said.

Atlanta Deputy Chief Charles Hampton told reporters that all five victims were in stable condition, WSB-TV reported. The shooting occurred in northwest Atlanta at about 10 a.m. EDT, according to the television station.

According to The Associated Press, Hampton said the suspected shooter, 18, was found dead at the scene from what “appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

“There was some type of ongoing dispute -- domestic in nature -- inside the home this morning that escalated to the gunfire where the suspect shot all five victims and then shot himself,” Hampton told reporters.

His name has not been released, along with the identities of the victims, WSB reported.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said this is the latest of several domestic disputes in Atlanta, according to the television station.

“We are standing here on a Sunday morning, where again we see a theme of anger intimate relationship between individuals and a gun has led to a tragedy,” Schierbaum told reporters.

