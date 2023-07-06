5-year-old shoots, kills younger sibling

CUMBERLAND, Indiana — Police say a 5-year-old accidentally shot and killed their younger sibling in Cumberland, Indiana Wednesday.

Cumberland Police Department officers were called out to an apartment in the 600 block of Woodlark Drive just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to WRTV. Once at the scene, officers found a child with a gunshot wound. The child later died from her injuries.

The child was later identified as a 4-year-old girl named Deor Neita, according to the Indy Star.

Cumberland Police Department Chief Suzanne Woodland said the girl was found in a room upstairs where four siblings under the age of five were playing together, according to the newspaper.

Woodland said that the 4-year-old girl was shot accidentally by her 5-year-old sibling, according to WTHR.

The children’s great-great-grandmother was looking over them at the time when their mother was at work, the Indy Star reported.

“They have no idea where the gun came from because the grandma said she was just up there and helped clean the room,” Woodland said, according to WRTV.

“It’s disgusting that this would happen and it’s a wake-up call for people. If you haven’t seen it enough. This should be enough,” Woodland said, according to the news outlet. Woodland also said that this is a reminder to lock your guns up.

Investigators say the events leading up to the shooting are unclear. It’s not clear if anyone will be facing any charges, according to WTHR.