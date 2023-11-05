6 people wounded at Galveston Lone Star Bike rally; suspect charged

In custody: Peddis Ray is accused of being the shooter at a motorcycle rally Saturday in Galveston. (Galveston Police Department)

GALVESTON, Texas — Six people were wounded Saturday night when a gunman opened fire at the annual Lone Star Rally and a suspect is in custody, authorities said.

According to Galveston Police Department spokesperson Kurt Koopman, Peddis Ray, 20, of Hitchcock, was taken into custody and charged with six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, The Daily News of Galveston County reported.

Officials said Ray was found with a firearm at the time of his arrest, according to the newspaper.

Police received a call shortly before 11 p.m. local time the The Strand, Galveston’s historic area, KTRK-TV reported.

Participants were preparing for the 23rd annual Lone Star Rally, a four-day event that is considered the largest motorcycle rally in the state, according to KPRC-TV.

According to police, officers found six people with gunshot wounds, and five were taken to area hospitals, the television station reported. One person was in critical condition, Koopman said in a statement. One person said they had minor injuries and did not seek medical attention.

Two people underwent surgery and are expected to make full recoveries, and two others did not require surgery. They also are expected “to fully recover,” Koopman said.

“We believe this incident is related to ongoing gun-related violence in Galveston County, and nothing has shown it is related to the rally itself,” Galveston police Chief Doug Balli said during a news conference. “The suspect claims to be a member of a local gang, and we believe the investigation will show the suspect was targeting rival gang members.”

The final day of the Rally went on as scheduled on Sunday, KHOU-TV reported.

Ray remained in custody, with bail set at $600,000, the Daily News reported.