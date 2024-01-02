‘90210′ actor Ian Ziering says he was attacked by people on mini bikes in Hollywood

Hollywood Boulevard fight FILE PHOTO: Ian Ziering attends the "Sharknado" 10th Anniversary photo call and panel during 2023 Comic-Con International: San Diego on July 21, 2023 in San Diego, California. Ziering was attacked by a group of mini bike riders on New Year's Eve. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Actor Ian Ziering claims he was attacked by mini bike riders in Hollywood on New Year’s Eve.

Several media outlets have reported on the alleged attack that happened at about 3 p.m. on Sunday near the TCL Chinese Theater.

Police were called to the scene on Hollywood Boulevard, saying that there was a fight that broke out after the group on the mini bikes were driving recklessly, KTLA reported.

TMZ has a video of the incident that shows Ziering pushing one of the riders who was in front of the “Beverly Hills 90210″ actor’s SUV.

The push then ended in a fight with Ziering eventually running across the street, escaping from the group.

Ziering later released a statement on Instagram explaining what happened, writing, “Yesterday, I experienced an alarming incident involving a group of individuals on mini bikes. While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation. In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself.”

Police said the incident is under investigation, KTLA reported, however according to TMZ, no arrests have been made.





