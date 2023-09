9/11 People run away as the North Tower of World Trade Center collapses after a hijacked airliner hit the building September 11, 2001 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Jimenez/Primera Hora/Getty Images) (Jose Jimenez/Primera Hora/Getty Images)

Many of us still remember where we were when we heard that America was under attack on Sept. 11, 2001.

Take a look at a timeline of events of that day and those that followed as a nation mourned and stood together, saying “Never Forget.”

Cox Media Group