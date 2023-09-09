Actress Joey King, Steven Piet announce marriage

Married: Actress Joey King and Steven Piet were married on Sept. 2 in Spain. (Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Actress Joey King and longtime boyfriend Steven Piet officially tied the knot during a ceremony in Mallorca, Spain.

>> Read more trending news

The “Bullet Train” star married the director on Sept. 2 after four years of dating, according to The Hollywood Reporter. King confirmed the news in an Instagram collaboration post with Vogue Weddings.

“Looking out from the altar at all of our friends and family was an unforgettable moment,” King, 24, said in the post. “We truly felt so perfectly present and soaking in every detail was pure magic.”

The couple met on the set of the Hulu series “The Act,” Vogue reported.

“We worked so well together,” King told the magazine. “There was such an immediate ease. I had a very big crush but waited until the wrap party to ask him out. I worked up the courage and took him aside to tell him how I felt. It was the best decision of my life!”

The couple dated for three years before announcing their engagement in February 2022, People reported.

The wedding was held at La Fortaleza in Mallorca, a venue King said had a “Great Gatsby” feel.

“It’s historic without being dated,” King told Vogue. “It felt timeless, the same way we feel about our love for each other.”

The ceremony took place atop the fortress’s lower-terrace swimming pool, according to the magazine.

©2023 Cox Media Group