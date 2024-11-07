Airing it out: Cans of Lake Como ‘air’ available for sale to tourists in Italy

Lake Como Air: An Italian company is selling sealed cans advertised with air from the northern Italian resort. (ItalyComunica)

Visitors to Lake Como can now take home an airy keepsake from the picturesque northern Italian resort -- a sealed can of air.

Sold by ItalyComunica, a communications company, the cans of “Lake Como air” are being offered for $11, NBC News reported.

This is not a lot of hot air, according to the company. This is “fresh air trapped in a can.”

Cans contain 400ml (13.5 ounces) of “pure air from the most beautiful lake in the world,” ItalyComunica wrote on its website.

The posh resort has become more popular with tourists in recent years because of its beauty and the celebrities it attracts, CNN reported. That includes George and Amal Clooney, who bought a villa in Laglio, located on the lake’s western shore, according to NBC News.

Movies have also been filmed at the site, including “Casino Royale” and “House of Gucci,” according to the cable news organization.

The cans are being marketed as a “luxurious souvenir,” offering tourists a chance to take a piece of Lake Como home and described as “perfect for those who wish to rediscover the peace and elegance of this heavenly corner, sealed in a tin.”

Tourists visiting Lake Como can now take home a unique souvenir — canned air. https://t.co/bIroXXuhkU — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 5, 2024

“Take a piece of Lake Como with you, a luxurious souvenir, perfect for those who wish to rediscover the peace and elegance of this heavenly corner, sealed in a tin,” the website states. “Open it whenever you need a moment of escape, tranquility, or simply beauty.”

The cans, which went on sale in October, are being sold at a bookshop and restaurant in Como, NBC News reported. They are also being sold in Menaggio and Lenno, two popular destinations on the lake.

ItalyComunica added that the cans are not available online and can only be purchased in the Lake Como area.

“Memories are not bought but lived,” the company wrote.

© 2024 Cox Media Group