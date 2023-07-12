Alabama man accused of ‘violently’ killing kitten

Kitten killed: File photo. An Alabama man is accused of "violently" killing a kitten last week. (Bob D'Angelo/Cox Media Group)

ATHENS, Ala. — An Alabama man is accused of “violently” killing a kitten “out of anger” last week, authorities said.

Vince Allan Griffin, 30, of Athens, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of aggravated cruelty to animals, according to Limestone County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

According to the Athens Police Department, officers received a call on July 6 about a dead kitten in the parking lot of a business, WHNT-TV reported. Officers viewing surveillance video determined that the feline “was killed intentionally and in a violent manner,” according to the television station.

Police said that Griffin was tabbed as a suspect after they viewed the video, WAAY-TV reported.

According to Lt. Jonathan Caldwell of the Athens Police Department, Griffin allegedly admitted to investigators on Tuesday that he killed the kitten out of anger, AL.com reported.

It was unclear how Griffin allegedly killed the animal.

Griffin remains in the Limestone County Detention Center, online records show. His bail was set at $2,500.