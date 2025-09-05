Alleged victim of domestic violence covertly uses hand signals to ask for help at 7-Eleven

Police car
Silent call for help FILE PHOTO: A woman made a silent call for help, and a 7-Eleven employee called police. (Артем Константинов - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A woman used a simple hand signal to silently ask for help while at a 7-Eleven.

The woman gave the “signal for help” behind her back, Alhambra police said, according to The Los Angeles Times. The signal: tucking the thumb into the palm with the fingers closed on top of the thumb.

An employee noticed the sign and called 911, KNBC reported.

Police were recording on a body camera when they arrived and the footage was recently released.

They asked her, “Are you OK? Are you OK? Do you mind if I talk to you really quick?,” KNBC reported

Police said they determined that a domestic violence incident took place.

When police asked the man if they could conduct a pat-down search, he tried to run, KABC reported.

They also said he had an active warrant at the time of the incident and that he had a stun gun.

The signal the woman used was developed by the Canadian Women’s Foundation in response to the increase in domestic violence during the COVID-19 pandemic.

