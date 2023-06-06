Anthony Mackie’s ‘Captain America 4′ gets new title; see first set photo

New name: FILE PHOTO: Anthony Mackie attends Netflix's "We Have A Ghost" Premiere on February 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. The fourth "Captain America" film has a new name — "Captain America: Brave New World." (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

The next installment of the “Captain America” films has a new name.

The film, which has Anthony Mackie continuing his mission as the new Captain America after being tapped by Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers to take the shield, was initially called “Captain America: New World Order.”

It is now being called “Captain America: Brave New World.” It comes after the events of “Avengers: Endgame” and the Disney+ series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

The announcement of the new title was made on social media along with the first photo from the set showing Mackie with the shield strapped to his back, talking with co-star Harrison Ford.

Captain America: Brave New World



In theaters May 3, 2024

This is Ford’s first Marvel movie and he’s taking over the role of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross following the death of William Hurt, Variety reported. Ross is now the president of the U.S.

Last month, Ford said he was having fun, but it is still work, as he filmed in Atlanta.

“I mean, there are tough days and easy days and fun days and all kinds of days. It’s a tough schedule and, yeah, it’s fun. But it’s not a walk in the park. It’s not fun fun. It’s work,” Ford told Esquire.

“Captain America: Brave New World” is slated to be released on May 3, 2024. Along with Mackie and Ford, Liv Tyler reprises her role as Betty Ross, as does Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns. Both appeared in “The Incredible Hulk” in 2008.

