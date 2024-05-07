Apple announces new iPad Pro, Magic Keyboard, other tech

Apple is once again announcing new technology.

>> Read more trending news

Bloomberg reported it has been 18 months since Apple brought out new iPad variations, but that has come to an end on Tuesday.

Apple held an online event called “Let Loose” that showed the new slate of technology the Cupertino, California,-based company will release next week.

iPad Pro

The new iPad will be in 11- or 13-inch models and will have the M4 chip for better performance, 9 to 5 Mac reported. They will have OLED displays and will be smaller and lighter than the current models.

The 11-inch iPad will be 5.3mm thick and will start at $999 while the larger iPad will be 5.1mm thick with the starting price tag of $1,299. Apple said it is the thinnest item they’ve created.

The OLED display will be called the “Ultra Retina XDR display” and will be thinner than a traditional LCD with an anti-glare nano-texture glass option.

The iPad Pro will also have a better 12MP camera with adaptive flash.

They will come in either silver or Space Black and will have 100% recycled aluminum enclosures, Mac Rumors reported.

They can be ordered starting on Tuesday.

IPad Air

The company has redesigned the 11-inch iPad Air and is introducing a new 13-inch version. The tablets were “designed to make features pioneered on iPad Pro at a more affordable price,” the company said, according to Mac Rumors.

The iPads will have an M2 processor and come in four colors: New blue, new purple, Starlight and Space Gray. They will also be a 100% recycled aluminum case.

They will work with the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

The 11-inch iPad Air starts at $599 while the 13-inch starts at $799 with prices increasing depending on storage, Mac Rumors reported.

They can be ordered today and will be available next week.

iPad

The current iPad 10-inch will also still be available but at a lower cost, starting at $349, USA Today reported.

New Apps, updates

Two popular programs are getting massive updates - Final Cut Pro 2 and Logic Pro 2. Both will use AI features for music and video editing, according to TechRadar.

Final Cut Pro will let you record, edit and share professional videos directly from the iPad, rendering 2x faster than it did in the past. It will also have options to do a Live Multicam shoot where you can connect up to four cameras at a single time. You can also control exposure, white balance and focus from the iPad.

Final Cut Camera will allow you to connect several iPhones and iPads so you can shoot different angles, syncing the video from production to editing.

Session Player adds new keyboard and string instruments using AI. It will also split channels to isolate various parts of a single track.

Magic Keyboard, Apple Pencil

The new Magic Keyboard is thinner and lighter but still has a floating design. They will match the colors of the iPad Pro. There will be a function row with various controls, an aluminum palm rest and a larger trackpad.

It is thinner and lighter than previous Magic Keyboards, USA Today reported.

The company said the new Magic Keyboard “Feels just like using a MacBook.”

The Magic Keyboard will be $299 for the 11-inch and $349 for the 13-inch.

The company is rolling out a new Apple Pencil Pro. The barrel will allow a user to squeeze it to bring up the tool palette. It will also have a haptic engine. it will also be included in the “Find My” app and will pair, charge and store magnetically to the iPad, Mac Rumors reported.

The pencil’s gyroscope will allow users to change size of the brush they are using among other features.

The Apple Pencil Pro will be $129.

Both the keyboards and the pencil can be ordered now but will be available next week.

© 2024 Cox Media Group