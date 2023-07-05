Apple shutting down My Photo Stream

My Photo Stream: Apple’s My Photo Stream feature is expected to shut down on July 26 and your photos will be permanently deleted. (AleksandarNakic/Getty Images)

Apple’s My Photo Stream feature is expected to shut down on July 26 and your photos will be permanently deleted.

Apple said in a support article that the future photo storage for its devices will become iCloud Photo as the company prepares to shut down My Photo Stream.

ICloud Photos is free up to 5GB of storage but it does require a premium subscription plan, according to CBS News.

Apple charges about 99 cents a month for 50GB of iCloud+ storage, about $2.99 for 200GB, and $9.99 for two terabytes, CBS News reported. Some users of iCloud will already have made the transition or they are subscribed to iCloud+ already and did not use My Photo Stream. If that is the case for you, then no changes apply.

“If you already have iCloud Photos enabled on all of your devices, you don’t need to do anything else — your photos already sync to iCloud. To check, on your iPhone or iPad, go to Settings > your name > iCloud. On your Mac, choose Apple menu > System Settings, click your name, then click iCloud. Make sure that it says “On” next to Photos on each of your devices,” Apple said.

Apple said that on June 26, a month before the scheduled shutdown, your new photo uploads to My Photo Stream should have stopped. Any photos from before that date will be on iCloud for 30 days from the upload date and will be available on any device that has My Photo Stream. By July 26, there will be no photos left in My Photo Stream.

“So as long as you have the device with your originals, you won’t lose any photos as part of this process,” Apple says.

To make sure your photos don’t get permanently deleted, Apple says to find the original photos you want to keep on at least one device, according to CBS News. Photos in My Photo Stream are reportedly pulled from devices where the originals are kept.

How to save photos in My Photo Stream, according to Apple:

For iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch

Open Photos and click Albums Click My Photo Stream > Select Click the photos your want to save, click the Share button > save your photo

For Mac

Open Photos app. Open the My Photo Stream album. Select the photos you want to save that aren’t in your photo library. Drag the photos from My Photo Stream to your library.

Here is how to set up iCloud photos, according to Apple:

“You can turn on iCloud Photos on any iPhone with iOS 8.3 or later, iPad with iPadOS 8.3 or later, or Mac with OS X Yosemite or later. After that, you can view your photos and videos in the Photos app on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, iCloud.com, and even sync them to a Windows PC using iCloud for Windows,” Apple said.