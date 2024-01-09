Apple Vision Pro: The company’s $3,499 headset gets release date

Apple's mixed-reality headset will be available in its stores beginning Feb. 2, according to the company.

FILE PHOTO: The new Apple Vision Pro headset is displayed during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference on June 05, 2023 in Cupertino, California.

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Apple Pro headset, $3,500 goggles allows users to select elements in an app just by looking at them, according to The Associated Press.

The headset was unveiled at a software conference held at its Cupertino, California, headquarters eight months ago. It features a high‑performance eye‑tracking system of LEDs and infrared cameras that project invisible light patterns onto each eye.

According to Apple, the goggles’ operating system will be compatible with more than 1 million apps designed for the iPhone and iPad.

Pre-orders begin Jan. 19, but buyers will have to go to a store to be properly fitted for the goggles, which are controlled with the eyes and a few simple hand gestures, according to the AP.

The Vision Pro is Apple’s first new product since it introduced the Apple Watch 10 years ago.

