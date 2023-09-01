Arizona animal sanctuary wants you to help name two orphaned baby mountain lions

Baby mountain lion naming contest A pair of baby mountain lions were rescued and are now living in a sanctuary in Arizona. You can help name them and offer support. (chrisforslin/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Tom Ensey, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Two mountain lion cubs were orphaned when their mother was hit by a car. She died trying to get back to them.

The cubs were only a few weeks old when the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center took them in. The cute cubs are now receiving care, living in a big indoor enclosure, vaccinated and protected from extreme temperatures, Azfamily.com/3 TV CBS 5 reported.

The sanctuary is now their permanent home, and officials there are asking for the public’s help in naming the little brothers. There are three options: Alpine and Apache, Zion and Bryce, and Echo and Dash.

You can cast your vote and help support the baby lions here. The voting ends on Sept. 9, azfamily.com reported.

The sanctuary also hopes the naming contest will raise awareness of the vital funds needed to care for and support the animal’s development. “We are so excited to release this news as it will not only educate the public but also raise much-needed funds for these animals and everything we do here at Southwest Wildlife. We are excited about the journey ahead in helping to raise and rehabilitate the two cubs here at Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center,” said Founder and Director Linda Searles.

To learn more about how to support or sponsor an animal at the sanctuary, click here.

The sanctuary hopes the contest will raise awareness about the cost of caring for the animals.

