Arrest made in 2001 cold case murder of University of Georgia law student

Tara Louise Baker The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Athens-Clarke County Police Department announced on Thursday, May 9, 2024, that charges had been filed in the 2001 cold case murder of 23-year-old University of Georgia law student Tara Louise Baker. (Georgia Bureau of Investigations)

ATHENS, Ga. — Twenty-three years after firefighters found a University of Georgia law student dead in her burning apartment, authorities have announced an arrest.

Edrick Lamont Faust, 48, faces murder, arson and other charges in the 2001 death of Tara Louise Baker, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Athens-Clarke County Police Department said Thursday.

Baker was found dead in her apartment on Jan. 19, 2001, and investigators later determined that the fire that brought authorities there had been intentionally set.

Athens-Clarke County Police Chief Jerry Saulters was an officer at the crime scene on the day of the fire.

“For many years, I have hoped the Baker family would find justice for the loss of Tara,” he said Thursday in a statement. “This is a case that has lived with me throughout my career at ACCPD. I remember being there during that horrific time. Seeing this case now full circle, I appreciate the hard work of the detectives, from then and now.”

Charges were filed against Faust after the GBI Cold Case Unit and ACCPD partnered in September 2023 to review and analyze evidence gathered in Baker’s death.

“Knowing that the evidence collected at that time contributed to the arrest today gives me tremendous pride in all the officers who worked this case over the years,” Saulters said.

Baker was a first-year law student at the University of Georgia when she was killed, authorities said. GBI Director Chris Hosey described her as “a hardworking student with a bright future ahead of her.”

“Tara’s life was stolen from her in a horrific act of violence,” he said. “While this arrest does not bring her back to us, I pray that it helps bring closure to the Baker family as they continue their healing journey.”

It was not immediately clear if Baker knew Faust, WSB-TV reported.

Authorities have charged Faust with murder, two counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated assault, concealing the death of another, arson, possession of a knife during the commission of a felony, tampering with evidence, and one count of aggravated sodomy.

Gov. Brian Kemp praised the “incredible work” of the GBI Cold Case Unit in a statement after charges were announced.

“May Tara’s memory live on through the good work of this Unit,” he said.

