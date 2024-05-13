Avril Lavigne to release greatest hits album

Fans of Avril Lavigne can relive their “Sk8er Boi” era.
The singer announced that she is doing not only a greatest hits tour but also will release a compilation album this year of her biggest songs.
Can't do a greatest hits tour without a greatest hits album!!!— Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) May 10, 2024
Dropping June 21st 💚🧡🖤
Pre-Order: https://t.co/cvF2yKNLng pic.twitter.com/VJAWSW5Tlc
And of course, “Sk8er Boi” will be on the 20-track “Greatest Hits” album, along with “Complicated,” “Girlfriend” and “Don’t Tell Me,” Billboard reported.
There will also be collaborations, such as “I’m a Mess” with Yungblud, “Bois Lie” with Machine Gun Kelly and “Love it When You Hate Me” with blackbear.
The collection will be available on streaming platforms, but it will also be released on CD and 12iinch vinyl. Target will have a special edition that will be neon green.
“Let Go,” Lavigne’s debut album, was released in 2002 and her most recent album, “Love Sux,” released in 2022, UPI reported.
Her “Greatest Hits” album will be available on June 21.
Lavigne will appear at the ACM Awards on May 16 and then hit the road for a world tour on May 22, starting in Vancouver, Canada and ending on Sept. 18 in Calgary.
- May 22: Rogers Arena, Vancouver
- May 25: White River Amphitheatre, Auburn, Washington
- May 26: RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheatre, Ridgefield, Washington
- May 28: Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, California
- May 30: Kia Forum, Inglewood, California
- June 1: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas
- June 2: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix
- June 14: Rock for People 2024, Hradec, Czech Republic
- June 15: Novarock 2024, Nickelsdorf, Austria
- June 17: Pula Arena, Pula, Croatia
- June 21: Pinkpop 2024, Landgraaf, Netherlands
- June 22: Hurricane Festival 2024, Schnee, Germany
- June 23: Southside Festival 2024, Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany
- June 27: Tinderbox 2024, Odense, Denmark
- June 29: Bedford Park, Bedford, United Kingdom
- July 2: Cardiff Castle, Cardiff, United Kingdom
- July 3: Castlefield Bowl, Manchester, United Kingdom
- July 6: Rock Werchter 2024, Werchter, Belgium
- July 7: Main Square Festival 2024, Arras, France
- July 9: I-Days Festival 2024, Milan
- July 10: Festival de Nimes 2024, Nimes, France
- July 12: Festival Cruilla, Saint Adrià de Besò, Spain
- July 13: Madcool 2024, Madrid
- Aug. 12: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
- Aug. 14: Canadian Tire Center, Ottawa, Canada
- Aug. 16: Budweiser Stage, Toronto
- Aug 17: International de montgolfières 2024, Saint-jean-sur-richelieu, Canada
- Aug. 20: Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, New York
- Aug. 21: Xfinity Theatre, Hartford, Connecticut
- Aug 23: PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, New Jersey
- Aug. 24: Xfinity Center, Mansfield, Massachusetts
- Aug. 27: Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, New York
- Aug. 29: Freedom Mortgage Pavillion, Camden, New Jersey
- Aug 31: Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, Virginia
- Sept 1: PNC Music Pavillion, Charlotte, North Carolina
- Sept. 3: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, Georgia
- Sept. 4: Ascend Amphitheatre, Nashville, Tennessee
- Sept. 6: Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio
- Sept. 7: Pine Knob Music Theater, Clarkson, Michigan
- Sept. 9: American Family Insurance Amphitheater, Milwaukee
- Sept. 10: Huntington Bank Pavillon at Northerly Island, Chicago
- Sept. 12: Armory, Minneapolis
- Sept. 14: Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, Canada
- Sept. 16: Rogers Place, Edmonton, Canada
- Sept. 18: Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, Canada
Lavigne announced the tour in January, UPI reported.
