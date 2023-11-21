Axel Foley is back: First image of ‘Beverly Hills Cop 4′ released

'Beverly Hills Cop' returns FILE PHOTO: Eddie Murphy poses with the Cecil B. Demille Award in the press room during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Netflix has released the first image of Murphy as he returns as Axel Foley. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

It’s been three decades since Eddie Murphy last wore the signature Detroit Lions jacket from “Beverly Hills Cop” but Netflix is giving the first look at the return of Axel Foley.

The streaming service simply wrote on social media, “He’s back. Axel Foley returns in 2024!” alongside a photo of Murphy standing inside a toppled-over parking cart.

He's back. Axel Foley returns in 2024! pic.twitter.com/IQkJBvq2QF — Netflix (@netflix) November 21, 2023





In “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley,” Murphy, according to Empire, is in California once again thanks to his daughter who is a criminal defense attorney, played by Taylour Paige. Foley will “cause issues for Kevin Bacon’s LAPD special-unit officer, and team up with a new partner, played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt.”

Judge Reinhold, Paul Reiser, John Ashton and Bronson Pinchot all return to their original roles, according to IMDB.

Murphy said this latest “Beverly Hills Cop” was harder to film than the previous three, but still calls it “special,” People magazine reported.

“It’s a really physical movie and I had to do some physical stuff…. I like to be on the couch, I don’t like to be jumping over and shooting and running,” he said. “And I had to do some jumping and shooting and running. And as a result… at the end of the movie, I had a knee brace and my back is messed up. But the movie is gonna be special.”

The first “Beverly Hills Cop” film came out in 1984, followed by two sequels in 1987 and 1994. There was also a planned television series that focused on Foley’s son but it was scrapped, People magazine reported.

