Baby moose rescued from lake in Alaska as mother looked on

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Two police officers and a man helped to rescue a baby moose that fell into a lake in Alaska.

The baby moose got stuck in a space that was narrow by a dock and floatplane, according to The Associated Press. It was in Beluga Lake which is located in Homer.

Spencer Warren, who works for the outdoor tourism company Destination Alaska Adventure Co. said he arrived at work Friday around 6:30 a.m. when he heard some odd noises, the AP reported. He soon after saw the baby moose.

The baby moose’s mother was close by. She was nearby watching, according to The Washington Post.

In order to make the rescue successful, officers distracted the mother by moving a police car between her and the water, Warren said, according to the Post.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game said that usually a female moose which is also known as a cow moose, can be very protective of their babies and will attack humans, the newspaper reported.

“Sometimes you really get to do something important in life,” the Homer Police Department said on Facebook. “Our hats are off to Officers Morgan Tracy and Charles Lee who helped rescue a moose calf from sure demise early this morning. Thank you to Spencer Warren for capturing this cool moment and helping out.”

“It’s like an ice rink for the moose and its hooves,” Warren said, according to the AP. “So he just kept slipping and slipping and could not get up.”

“You know, kind of thankfully, he wasn’t moving so that it made the rescue a little bit easier,” Warren said. “We just lifted him straight out and, put him on the dock there.”

“Anytime you can rescue a little critter, it always makes you feel good,” Homer Police Lt. Ryan Browning told the AP.





